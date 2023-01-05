'Wrong message to fans': Sonu Sood apologises after Northern Railway slams him for travelling on train footboard

Actor Sonu Sood, who became the messiah of the masses during the pandemic, was schooled by Northern Railway for a video that showed the actor travelling on the footboard of a train. The Northern Railway, in a tweet, called Sood the role model for the people of India, and said that such action may send "wrong message" to his fans.

"Dear, @SonuSood, You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Traveling on train steps is dangerous, this type of video may send wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey," Northern Railway said in a tweet.

This came after the actor uploaded a train journey video on December 13. In the 22-second clip, Sood was dangerously sitting by the door of a moving train and holding on to the hand-rail outside.

Sood immediately took note of the tweet by Northern Railway and apologised for his action. "Apologies just sat there watching, how would those lakhs of poor people feel whose lives still pass through the train doors. Thank you for this message and for improving the railway system of the country," the actor replied.

क्षमा प्रार्थी 🙏

बस यूँ ही बैठ गया था देखने,

कैसा महसूस करते होंगे वो लाखों ग़रीब जिनकी ज़िंदगी अभी भी ट्रेन के दरवाज़ों पे गुज़रती है।

धन्यवाद इस संदेश के लिए और देश की रेल व्यवस्था बेहतर करने के लिए। ❤️🙏 https://t.co/F4a4vKKhFy — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 5, 2023

The train video posted by Sood on December 13 was not received well by the netizens.

"You have millions of fan following ... In case they aren't careful enough like you while copying your act .... It could be risky for them... You are the most admired celebrity around... & you can't be doing this for others safety," a user wrote. "You are ideal, don't show this to the new generation," said another user.

Another user wrote, "Sir, You are people's idol! They will start imitating you, and they may not be careful like you! If possible, try to avoid sharing such reels..."

The Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate had also warned Sood stating that it was dangerous and asked him not to do this stunt in real life.

"@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of 'Entertainment' in movies, not real life! Let's follow all safety guidelines and ensure a 'Happy New Year' for all," the official handle of Mumbai Railway Police Commissionerate replied on the video tweeted by Sood.

The actor had earlier shared a glimpse of one of his oldest companions during his days of struggle-the Mumbai local. He shared a clip showing the different things he loved about the railways as well.

