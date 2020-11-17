Xiaomi to unveil Redmi Note 9 5G, Note 9 Pro 5G on November 24

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to introduce its first 5G smartphones - the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G - in China on November 24. Multiple leaks and rumours suggest that two Xiaomi mid-range devices with 5G connectivity, four cameras and big batteries may be announced on next Tuesday.

According to a Weibo user, the launch date for Redmi Note 9 5G series could be launched at an event on November 24.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G could also be called the Redmi Note 9 High Edition, while the Redmi Note 9 5G could be called the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition.

The Redmi Note 9 5G could be priced at CNY 1,000 (Rs 11,300), while the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G could cost CNY 1,500 (Rs 17,000). Lu Weibing, General Manager, Redmi, also hinted at an imminent announcement last week.

The Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to come with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the device is also tipped to get a triple rear camera setup coupled with a 48-MP primary sensor. The phone may also arrive with up to seven different colour options.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is likely to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. This smartphone is expected to come with a 108-MP primary camera.