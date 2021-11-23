Yamuna Expressway likely to be renamed after Vajpayee ahead of UP polls

The Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is likely to be renamed after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The renaming will most probably be scheduled during the foundation-laying ceremony of the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district on November 25.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and top BJP leaders will be present at the event, where a formal announcement regarding the renaming of the expressway may be done.



A senior BJP leader, on the condition of anonymity, told India Today, "The decision [to rename the expressway] has been taken to give a token of respect to the most loved politicians in India. AB Vajpayee is respected by all, across party lines, and the renaming of the expressway will remind future generations about his greatness."



The foundation-laying ceremony of the Noida airport, a key infrastructure project of the Yogi Adityanath government, comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election to be held early next year.