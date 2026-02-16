Ye (Kanye West) to perform LIVE in India for the first time ever on March 29; ticket bookings for New Delhi concert to open on Feb 18

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) is set to headline his first-ever performance in India on March 29, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Positioned as a full-scale stadium production, the show underscores India’s accelerating orange economy momentum, with global-format tours increasingly viewing the country as a viable, high-volume stop on marquee routing.

Recognised as one of the most influential artists of the 21st century, Ye’s live performances have become large-format cultural spectacles, shaped by architectural ambition, immersive sound design and monumental visuals. The India date marks a first at stadium scale—bringing international touring standards and production complexity into a market that has rapidly expanded its venue readiness, audience appetite and commercial capability for premium live experiences.

Organisers said the New Delhi event will deliver expansive staging, cinematic visuals, precision-engineered acoustics and a career-spanning setlist. His performance is being positioned less as a conventional concert and more as an atmosphere-led stadium experience designed around scale, light and emotion.

“We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is,” said Aman founder of White Fox. “One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen.”

“India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure, and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions,” said Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder and Director, Wizcraft International. He added, “A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far India’s live entertainment ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”

The event is being organised by White Fox, Plush Entertainment and Wizcraft International, bringing together multiple production partners to mount what is being positioned as a global-benchmark stadium showcase in the capital.

Tickets go live on February 18 at 4 pm, exclusively via District by Zomato.