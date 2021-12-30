Year Ender 2021: Best smartphones launched this year

In today's time, where smartphones are perceived as an extension of self and exude a certain style statement of one's aesthetic sensibilities and personal taste, even the coronavirus pandemic has failed to separate the user with their phone.

Although the world is still battling with the post-COVID-19 economic slowdown and with the emergence of another strain, Omicron, the year 2021 went down well for the smartphone business as the smartphone makers already had enough inventories to manage the phase.

As per technology research and consulting company Gartner, more than 1.04 billion smartphones were sold in the first three quarters of 2021, almost 88.6 million more than in the first nine months of 2020.

This also shows how the smartphone makers such as Samsung, Apple, Google, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Realme were able not only able to keep up with the growing demand but also launch their best products to attract buyers.

And as we are heading to welcome the year 2022, it's time to rewind and look at the very best of the innovations in the smartphone industry that took the year 2021 to the next level. As we look back, we see that some boasting of premium features, while others are offering the best value for money.

Here's a look at some of the best smartphones launched in the year 2021:

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max:

Rs 1,29,900

This is the most expensive iPhone from Apple so far. The device is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset and comes with an all-new Super Retina XDR display with the ProMotion display feature. The camera system on the iPhone 13 Pro Max includes an all-new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3:

Rs 1,57,999

Samsung, which claims Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be the ‘most-durable’ folding smartphone, comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate. However, when unfolded the device also has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED as its main display. The smartphone is also water-resistant and comes with a total of five cameras. It is powered by a 5nm 64-bit octa-core SoC. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is offered with 12GB of RAM and internal storage options of 128GB or 256GB. It runs on Android 11 operating system and gets a 4,400mAh battery.

JioPhone Next:

Starting at Rs 1,999

The JioPhone Next is the first smartphone co-developed by Google and Reliance Jio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor and runs on PragatiOS based on Google's Android operating system. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch HD+ screen and is backed by a 3500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

Rs 96,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the top-end model in the S21 series and also has stylus support. The phone is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 2100 5G SoC and runs on Android 12. The smartphone gets a quad-camera setup and a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 15W Qi wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 13:

Rs 1,19,900

This iPhone is touted to be the highest-selling device of the series, similar to iPhone 12 and iPhone 11. iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch display featuring a Ceramic shield on the front and is available in five colour options. The smartphone runs iOS 15 out of the box and is powered by the company's A15 Bionic chipset as in iPhone 13 Pro Max. The handset also promises to offer improved battery life as compared to the previous generation. Apple claims that it offers 1.5 hours more battery life than iPhone 12.

OnePlus 9 Pro:

Rs 64,999

OnePlus 9 Pro is the first-ever smartphone from the company to have a Rs 70,000-plus price tag in the top-spec variant. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with a Hasselblad camera. It comes with a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge support. The smartphone runs Android 11 and has a 6.7-inch curved Quad HD+ display.

OnePlus 9R:

Rs 37,999

This is the most affordable OnePlus 9 series smartphone. It features a 6.55-inch full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The device comes in two variants -- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB — and runs Android 11 as its operating system. In terms of camera, the OnePlus 9R features a 48MP quad-rear lens setup. The smartphone gets its juices through a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra:

Rs 69,999

Xiaomi’s most-expensive smartphone so far, comes with a dual display — a 6.81-inch main display and a 1.1-inch secondary display placed on the rear panel. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support and reverses wireless charging functionality.