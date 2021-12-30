Year Ender 2021: From Aspirants to Mumbai Diaries 2021, top Indian web series of the year

IMDb, the world's most popular source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, recently released a list of Indian web series that were most talked about on social media platforms like Twitter. As the year comes to an end, below mentioned is the list of the top Indian shows that received IMDb's highest rating.



These are the shows that created a buzz and will be remembered when we talk of the intense thrillers shows Indian directors produced in 2021.



The best show list of 2021 as prepared by the online database, IMDb is given below:



1. Aspirants: The Hindi web series produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) is a story about three friends aspiring for the UPSC (public service competitive exams). The series stars Naveen Kasturia, Namita Dubey, Sunny Hinduja, Abhilash Thapliyal, etc.



2. Dhindora: The story is about Bhuvan and his family's everyday lives. The storyline takes a turn when the family gets rich. Bhuvan Bam has played 10 characters, from Titu Mama and Janki to Babloo and Bancho.



3. The Family Man: Available on Prime Video, the story is about a senior-officer Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Tiwari) who works in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). The show aired its 2nd season in June this year.



4. The Last Hour: Starring Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami, Karma Takapa wherein Dev(Karma Takapa) who possesses mystic powers join hands with a police officer (Sanjay Kapoor) to find Yama Nadu. Yama Nadu is evil and is responsible for the series of deaths and rapes.



5. Sunflower: A dark satire starring comedian Sunil Grover as the lead. The show revolves around a murder that takes place in a middle-class society called “Sunflower”.



6. Candy: The show is a crime mystery with Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy in the lead roles. Jayant (Ronit) and Ratna (Richa) are on a journey to unravel some sinister secrets after a school boy is found dead in the woods.

7. Ray: The psychological thriller is a collection of four short stories from filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The show has Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Kay Kay Menon and Harshwardhan Kapoor as the main leads.



8. Grahan: Police officer Amrita Singh discovers a secret which connects her past to the present. Aired on Disney+Hotstar, the show is a crime-drama taking the audience back to the 1984 Sikh-riots.



9. November Story: A crime-novelist Ganesan (G.M Kumar), who is an Alzheimer's disease patient, is found at a murder scene with no memory of the situation. Tamanna Bhatia who plays the role of his daughter covers up a murder scene to protect her father.

10. Mumbai Diaries 26/11: The eight-episode show is a medical thriller. The show is based on a government hospital struggling with limited resources but making ends meet to provide services in a horrified terror-hit state.

