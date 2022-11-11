'Yeh sab doglapan hain': Meme-favourite Ashneer Grover pens tell-all memoir, titles it 'Doglapan'

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover took to Twitter and announced that he has penned an 'autobiography' which is now on sale. Readers willing to get a copy of the book can now pre-order it from Amazon. It will be available from December onwards.

The book, titled Doglapan, is a compilation of Grover's life and struggles, all described in the inimitable, no-holds-barred punchy style for which Grover is known for. As the books describes itself, it will make readers either resign from their jobs or it will make the reader have a job all their lives.

As per Grover, the book can also help readers gain a certain clarity into their lives and also understand the journey of an entrepreneur.

“After reading this book, either you will immediately resign from your job, or you will have a job all your life. At least, there will be nothing in between. To get absolute clarity in life - read my incredible life story! Order your copy of ‘Doglapan’ now on Amazon,” the tweet read.

TWEET

The business executive revealed that after making the announcement, his ‘autobiography’ became number 1 best seller overnight, and was sold out as well.

Doglapan, which when translated into English means hypocrisy, was used by Grover during one of the episodes of the first season of Shark Tank India. On the episode, Grover was amused when a contestant said he would prefer to have fellow ‘shark,’ which is Boat co-founder Aman Gupta, as an investor in his business. The dialogue became a hit, and was immediately turned into a popular internet meme.

Grover has been replaced by Amit Jain, the CarDekho CEO and co-founder, in the upcoming season 2 of Indian edition of Shark Tank. However, the other ‘sharks’ namely: Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) have been retained.

In March, after a series of high-profile controversies, Grover resigned as the managing director and director of the fintech giant BharatPe.

