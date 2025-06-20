'Yelled so loud, my chest tightened, collapsed mid-call': Bengaluru startup employee alleges months of CEO harassment

A chilling post on Reddit’s r/IndianWorkplace has triggered an outpouring of empathy and anger, as an ex-employee of a Bengaluru startup recounted a harrowing ordeal of alleged workplace abuse. The Reddit user, a former Junior Data Scientist, described suffering a complete breakdown during a video call after enduring seven months of what they termed “relentless psychological harassment” by their CEO, an experience that has struck a nerve with thousands online.

The anonymous poster shared their story in a detailed account titled “I had a complete breakdown during a work video call because my CEO kept screaming - still dealing with the trauma.” They described joining the startup with high hopes, only to be “psychologically tortured” by a non-technical CEO who allegedly micromanaged projects, imposed “unrealistic deadlines,” and exploded in rage over technical matters he didn’t understand.

“The CEO – I’ll call him Satan himself because that’s literally what he felt like – had zero technical background... He’d create these completely unrealistic deadlines from thin air... and then lose his complete mind when reality didn’t match his delusions,” the user wrote.

Over seven months, they said they worked 12–14 hour days including weekends, took only two sick days, and still faced daily verbal abuse. The final straw came during a Google Meet call, where the CEO allegedly berated the employee so aggressively that they collapsed mid-call and had to be rushed to the hospital by their mother. “The verbal attack was so brutal that I literally couldn’t breathe properly... my chest started tightening... and I completely collapsed in my chair,” they wrote.

Even after resigning, the user claims the harassment continued, with HR allegedly framing their medical emergency as a “charity,” delaying their final paperwork, and demeaning them over sick leave. “She actually claimed that providing my experience letter was a ‘gracious gesture’ on their part,” the post read.

The post quickly drew support from other Redditors. One commenter wrote: “What you experienced wasn’t just a toxic job, it was psychological abuse. Sharing your story takes real courage.” Another urged the poster to speak out: “Name and shame, my friend… this won’t stop till this comes into public and media attention.”

The subreddit’s moderators also acknowledged the seriousness of the post, stating, “We have updated our subreddit rules. Henceforth, people can name and shame organisations but not the bosses unless the bosses are public figures at the level of Bhavish or Deepinder, etc.”

In closing, the original poster addressed others in similar situations: “To anyone currently trapped in a similar nightmare: your mental health is infinitely more important than any salary. Trust your instincts. If someone consistently makes you feel worthless, the issue is with them, not you.”