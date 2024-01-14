‘Yes, scam big time’: Netizens react after man on house-hunt in Delhi asked to pay Rs 2,500 for ‘society visiting card’

A man in Delhi on the lookout for a rental property was confronted with an unusual request. While engaging with a broker during his house-hunting journey, he was asked to pay Rs 2,500 for what was referred to as a 'society visiting card.' This fee was supposedly refundable and was required to view a potential house within a residential complex.

The man, identified by his Reddit username @zenpraxis, took to the platform to seek advice and clarity on whether this practice was legitimate or a scam. He shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with the broker, where the latter detailed the process for obtaining the society visiting card. The broker instructed that the man would need to provide his WhatsApp number, Aadhar card number, and mobile number, along with the visiting fee.

“Is this a scam? House Hunting in Delhi," he wrote. The broker added details regarding the house and said, “Society visit karne ke liye society visiting card apply karana hoga [You will have to apply for society visiting card to visit the society].”

According to the broker's explanation, if the man decided to rent the flat, the Rs 2,500 fee would be deducted from his rent amount. However, if he chose not to take the flat, the money would be returned to him. “The visiting fee is Rs 2500. If you like the flat, then your Rs 2500 will be deducted from your rent amount. If you do not like the flat, your Rs 2500 will be returned to you,” the broker further said.

This proposition led to a flurry of responses from the Reddit community, with many users expressing skepticism and labeling it as a scam.

Comments ranged from questioning the necessity of such a card for visiting a property to outright warnings against paying any upfront visit charge, citing it as a common scam tactic seen in cities like Bangalore and now seemingly in Delhi.

The post, which was shared on January 13, quickly gained traction, amassing over 1,000 upvotes and sparking a discussion about the authenticity of such fees in the real estate market.

One user humorously compared the need for a society visiting card to gaining entry to Mannat, the residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, while others offered more direct advice, suggesting that any request for upfront payment is likely a scam.

"Yes, scam big time. Society visit ke liye card kyu chahiye? Mannat thodi hai (Why do you need it for society visit, It's not Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat)" a user wrote. Another one commented, "Basic rule of thumb. Anyone asking money is a scam."

A third user added, "Common scam in Bangalore, now in Delhi !!" "There is never a visiting fee," a fourth user wrote.



