Yogi Adityanath releases first instalment of Rs 1,000 each to 20 lakh labourers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched the 'Shramik Bharan-Poshan Yojana', depositing the first instalment of Rs 1,000 each to the accounts of more than 20 lakh wage labourers through DDT.

The UP government is providing free ration to Antodaya ration card holders, destitute old age pension holders, PwD pensioners, construction workers and daily wage labourers. They have been given 20 kg of wheat and 15 kg of rice under the scheme.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has made arrangements for providing relief to the daily wage labourers. Our government is giving a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,000 to street vendors, rickshaw pullers, e-Rickshaw drivers and porters. The department of urban development has been authorized for this," Adityanath said.

He distributed four symbolic cheques of Rs 1,000 to four workers during the occasion.

"Following the outbreak of Coronavirus, the employment of people have been affected due to social distancing and home quarantine," Adityanath added.

Those in rural and urban areas who have been affected but not covered under any scheme will also receive Rs 1,000 help from the government.

