‘You are not defined by men...’: Ditching tradition, Anupam Mittal names daughter with a nod to Saraswati and independence

In most Indian households, the naming of a child, especially a daughter, follows a silent script. The father’s first name becomes the middle name, and eventually, a husband’s name might take its place. It’s an inherited tradition so deeply embedded that few ever pause to question it. But Anupam Mittal, founder of People Group and Shaadi.com, did exactly that and rewrote the script for his daughter.

Highlighting the tradition, Mittal shared a personal note on LinkedIn about naming his daughter. “In a world where women are still introduced as someone’s daughter, someone’s wife, someone’s mother...we just wanted her to start as herself,” he wrote.

“When my daughter, Alyssa, was born, we wanted to ‘decide’ her middle name. Traditionally in most parts of India, that’s not how it’s done. The father’s first name automatically gets passed down. And in case it’s a girl, it later gets replaced by her husband’s name. It's a quiet tradition. So quiet, in fact, that most don’t question it. But we did,” Mittal explained.

Instead of following convention, they chose to name her Alyssa Anantara. “‘Anantara’ - which means limitless. Rooted in Ananta, another name for Saraswati, the goddess of wisdom,” he said.

“It’s a small thing. A name. But also…not so small.

For us, it was a way of saying

- You don’t have to carry forward anyone’s legacy.

- You are not defined by the men in your life.

- You are free to write your own story.”

Emphasising that this wasn’t a grand statement, Mittal wrote, “But for us, it felt like the right place to begin. A quiet way to say – We believe in equality. In her, In her choices, In her future! And that felt enough.”

Mittal's post was hailed by many netizens.

“Parents like you set the gold standard for nurturing daughters—not by imposing societal expectations, but by empowering them to forge their own paths. It's truly inspiring to see a father who encourages his child to grow authentically, embracing her unique journey rather than conforming to external pressures. Your approach exemplifies the perfect blend of professionalism and heartfelt parenting. Thank you for sharing this beautiful perspective,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “That’s a great perspective Anupam Mittal In India, we still writes middle name everywhere and it’s starts with schooling. Then the legacy go on forever and all the identities are linked to this initials. Indian constitution doesn’t make it compulsory to add father’s name only. It’s an age-old system that’s required a change and will take generations. But a good start by you. Love this feat of yours.”

“What a heartfelt and meaningful choice. It's inspiring to see traditions being redefined with such intentionality and purpose,” wrote a third.