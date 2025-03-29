'You won't succeed by watching Elon Musk...': Techie spends ₹1.58 crore on a painful lesson

Pranjal G was captivated by Elon Musk. For four years, the AI startup founder devoured every word and move of the billionaire entrepreneur, convinced this obsession was the blueprint for success.

Two Teslas, countless biographies, hundreds of podcast hours, and disastrous stock investments later, Pranjal shared an unsettling realization on LinkedIn.

Related Articles

His confession startled followers: “You Won’t Succeed by Watching Elon Musk.” What began as admiration had turned into an expensive mistake, teaching him—and others online—a sharp lesson in productivity and personal growth.

“This isn’t a flex. It’s a confession,” Pranjal wrote.

Two gleaming Teslas, purchased in just 18 months, were supposed to symbolize his progress. Instead, they represented “the most expensive mistake” of his career. Pranjal’s inventory of obsession went beyond flashy cars: 17 biographies, over 200 hours of podcast interviews, risky Tesla stock investments, and four crucial earning years squandered.

A photograph marked the turning point. Proudly snapping a picture of his second Tesla, Pranjal expected applause. Instead, a mentor’s blunt message struck him hard: “Impressive cars. But what are YOU building while you’re busy buying Elon’s products?”

The question left Pranjal speechless and forced him into a painful reckoning. “While I was studying Elon’s life, I wasn’t building mine,” he admitted. His own projects lay forgotten as he defended Musk online, followed tweets obsessively, and navigated life in someone else’s shadow. His garage housed luxury vehicles, but his portfolio was painfully empty.

The cost was staggering. Financially, it meant $192,000 spent on cars, $18,000 lost in ill-timed stock buys, and more than $140,000 vanished in missed opportunities for his business. Yet, the greater damage went deeper: lost momentum, stalled personal skills, and psychological strain from continually comparing his start to Musk’s established success.

Pranjal’s truth is blunt: billionaire habits don’t guarantee your success. Morning routines, motivational tips, and legendary work ethics are often products, not causes, of wealth. Their celebrated insights frequently originate from teams they hired, and their well-publicized failures always conveniently conclude in success.

