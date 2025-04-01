'Your hard work means nothing to them': Social media users after company lays off over 300 employees

Social media users recently took to Reddit claiming that a company fired more than 300 employees without any prior notice or warning. In one post, the user claimed that they were fired from the company for a ridiculous and unfair reason without as much as a warning or an opportunity to improve.

"I never thought I'd be writing this, but here we are. Today, I was fired from Zomato for what I can only describe as a ridiculous and unfair reason; being late by an average of just 28 minutes over the past 3 months. No warning, no opportunity to improve -- just a cold termination, despite having excellent metrics, a great track record, and a strong presence on the floor," the user wrote.

They further claimed in his post that over 300 employees were fired under similar circumstances and Zomato was not willing to give any chances for improvement. "They didn't care about the effort we put in, the results we delivered, or the dedication we showed. Just like that, they wiped out hundreds of jobs without a second thought," the user further wrote.

BusinessToday.In has reached out to Zomato for comment and the story will be updated accordingly.

The user even warned people against joining Zomato, alleging the company treats employees as being disposable regardless of their contributions. "If you're working at Zomato or thinking of joining, be warned; your hard work means nothing to them when they decide it's time to cut numbers."

Yet another user said in a Reddit post that the company allegedly fired more than 500 employees without any warning or accountability whatsoever.

"Zomato promised us career growth -- promotions, salary hikes, stability. We worked longer hours, pushed harder, believed in the company. Then, out of nowhere, they fired 500+ of us. No warning. No accountability. Just a cold, 'We never promised anything,' " the user wrote.

They further said this was the situation in every other corporate office and not just Zomato. "Hype up employees with big dreams, extract maximum effort, then replace them like disposable parts. A new batch will come in, fed the same lies, and the cycle continues."

Meanwhile, the company has laid off up to 600 customer support employees within a year of hiring them. This decision follows a slowdown in growth in its core food delivery business and increasing losses in its subsidiary, Blinkit. To mitigate costs, Zomato is implementing artificial intelligence to automate customer support functions, according to a LiveMint report.