‘You’re not stranded, we’ve got this’: Traveller hails UAE’s airport response after Iran strike halts flights

As tensions in the Middle East disrupted air travel and triggered widespread uncertainty, a Dubai-based executive has described how authorities in the United Arab Emirates swiftly organised assistance for stranded passengers at the airport after a reported Iranian attack led to flight disruptions.

In a LinkedIn post, Tushar Gagerna recounted his experience after his flight from Dubai to Delhi was delayed and eventually halted as the security situation escalated in the region.

“I’ve been sitting in an airport waiting area for the last few hours. My flight to Delhi was scheduled for 1 PM. We boarded. We waited. And at 3 PM — we were asked to disembark. Iran had attacked the UAE,” he wrote.

Gagerna described an atmosphere of uncertainty inside the aircraft as passengers began receiving news alerts on their phones about the developing situation.

“In that moment on the plane, there was uncertainty. Hushed conversations. Phones lighting up with news alerts. That strange collective silence when nobody quite knows what to say,” he said.

However, he noted that the response from authorities and airport staff was swift and organised.

According to the executive, passengers who had been forced to disembark were quickly directed to a dedicated waiting area set up inside the airport. Staff provided regular updates and assistance to travellers affected by the disruption.

“Within a short time of disembarking, a dedicated waiting area was set up for all affected passengers. Organised. Calm. Clear communication,” he wrote.

Airport teams also began distributing complimentary refreshments to travellers waiting for updates on their flights.

“Free refreshments started coming around — water, food. A simple gesture that said: we see you, you’re not stranded, we’ve got this,” he added.

One of the most striking measures, he said, was the issuance of emergency visas to tourists who were unexpectedly stranded due to the airspace disruptions.

“Emergency visas were being issued on the spot for tourists,” he said, noting that the move ensured that travellers without hotel bookings or plans to remain in the country were legally covered and could stay safely until flights resumed.

“In the middle of a geopolitical crisis, with airspace shutting down and flights grounded, the UAE was actively making sure visitors who had no plan to stay — who had no hotel booked — were legally covered, safe and documented,” Gagerna wrote.

The post highlighted how crisis management systems can play a crucial role during sudden geopolitical escalations, particularly in major international aviation hubs such as Dubai, one of the world’s busiest transit centres.

Millions of passengers pass through Dubai every year, making contingency planning for airspace closures and flight disruptions critical for authorities and airlines operating in the region.

Reflecting on the experience, Gagerna said the calm and organised response left a lasting impression on passengers.

“When things go sideways — and in geopolitics they sometimes do — the UAE doesn’t scramble. It executes. Quietly. Efficiently. With humanity,” he wrote.

He added that the experience reinforced his appreciation for living and working in the UAE.

“Waiting for my flight. Safe. Grateful. And genuinely proud to be based here,” he concluded.