'Zepto helped my sister catch her flight on time': Mumbai man's 3 am panic story goes viral, netizens react

A LinkedIn post by Mumbai-based professional Rishabh Agarwal has gone viral after he shared how a Zepto delivery helped his sister catch a 6 am flight when her phone was switched off in the early hours.

According to Agarwal, his sister had asked their mother to wake her up at 3 am. At 3.15 am, their mother panicked after finding the phone switched off. With Powai about 40 minutes away from Parel, Agarwal said he chose to place a Zepto order instead of travelling across the city to check on her.

He wrote that the order was placed at 3.20 am and delivered by 3.30 am. The delivery partner, identified as Vikas bhai, was told about the situation and stayed on call for the next 10 minutes to confirm that everything was fine.

Reacting to the post, Zepto Chief Brand Officer Chandan Mendiratta said, “We deliver alarm clocks, we never thought we’ll become the alarm ”.

The incident drew mixed reactions online. One user said, “Stories like this really bring home what reliability means in real life, especially at odd hours. Credit to the delivery partner and the kind of systems that make this possible.”

Another user wrote, “I have mixed feelings about this post. Someone privileged enough to board a flight is honestly exploiting someone. That's how I read it. Albeit the intention of making someone catch a flight and being a good son/ brother, it's impossible for me to ignore this blatant abuse of privilege, leading to exploitation.”

A third user commented, “At this point I wouldn’t have been surprised if Zepto just flew her to the airport themselves.”

A fourth user added, “This is a new use case! Peak India content. We can fit a solution to many uncomfortable and uncommon problems!”