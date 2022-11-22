Zerodha down; users report issues in trading via online broking app

Online broking app Zerodha has been hit by yet another outage as users have reported issues with trading via the app, accessing the website, and mobile brokerage. According to downdetector.com, 71 per cent users reported issues with trading, 16 per cent had issues related to the website and 13 per cent had issues with the mobile brokerage.
A user shared a screenshot of the app and tweeted, “Zerodha why are the margins not getting loaded? Even the orders placed and executed are not reflecting. Logged out and relogged in a couple of times, used different browsers- anything else left to do? Is this from your side?”
Another user tweeted, “Don’t want to lose chances because of my broker. Nithin Kamath might say sorry, but will he let go of his one day’s earning? If he can’t, we can’t.”
A user named Sunil Royra shared a meme straight out of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger and wrote, “Zerodha to all it’s active traders. Vaat Laga denge!”
Meanwhile, Zerodha tweeted that it is working to resolve this issue. Zerodha tweeted, "Few of our users are unable to check or modify their orders on Kite. Executed orders will show up normally on the Kite positions page. We are working on resolving this issue. Please check the positions befre placing new orders."
