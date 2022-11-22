Zerodha down; users report issues in trading via online broking app

Online broking app Zerodha has been hit by yet another outage as users have reported issues with trading via the app, accessing the website, and mobile brokerage. According to downdetector.com, 71 per cent users reported issues with trading, 16 per cent had issues related to the website and 13 per cent had issues with the mobile brokerage.

A user shared a screenshot of the app and tweeted, “Zerodha why are the margins not getting loaded? Even the orders placed and executed are not reflecting. Logged out and relogged in a couple of times, used different browsers- anything else left to do? Is this from your side?”

@zerodhaonline why are the margins not getting loaded??



Even the orders placed & executed are not reflecting.



Logged out & relogged in a couple of times, used different browsers - anything else left to do?



Is this from your side?#Zerodha #Nifty pic.twitter.com/RvcsHq8RCx — Sachin Nachnani (@sachinnachnani) November 22, 2022

Another user tweeted, “Don’t want to lose chances because of my broker. Nithin Kamath might say sorry, but will he let go of his one day’s earning? If he can’t, we can’t.”

Don't want to lose chances because of my broker.



@Nithin0dha might say sorry, but will he let go of his one day's earning? If he can't, we can't @zerodhaonline #Zerodha — Swapnil Gaur (@bigtime_idiot) November 22, 2022

A user named Sunil Royra shared a meme straight out of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger and wrote, “Zerodha to all it’s active traders. Vaat Laga denge!”

Zerodha to all it's active traders,. Vaat laga denge! #zerodha pic.twitter.com/x1MX4Ze2OY — Sunil Royra (@sunilroyra) November 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Zerodha tweeted that it is working to resolve this issue. Zerodha tweeted, "Few of our users are unable to check or modify their orders on Kite. Executed orders will show up normally on the Kite positions page. We are working on resolving this issue. Please check the positions befre placing new orders."

Also read: Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar are dating: Report

Also read: ‘Crazy and scary’: Here’s what Nithin Kamath has to say about the crypto world