Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath posts Elon Musk podcast teaser, internet erupts over viral video’s unreal look

Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath has set social media buzzing after unveiling a striking sneak peek of his upcoming podcast episode featuring Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Kamath posted a black-and-white clip on X, showing the two standing inside what appears to be a factory setting, instantly sparking curiosity and debate across the internet.

The 39-second teaser shows Kamath and Musk sipping coffee, sharing glances, and eventually breaking into laughter. The clip racked up millions of views within hours, amplified by Kamath’s playful caption: “Caption this”, along with a tag directed at Musk — a clear hint that the billionaire will appear on his “WTF is?” podcast.

But the viral buzz quickly split into two camps. While fans celebrated the crossover of two high-profile industry disruptors, others questioned whether the footage was even real, pointing to its clean, cinematic finish and suggesting it might be the work of AI.

Reactions poured in, ranging from excitement to scepticism:

“Nikhil Kamath interviewing Elon Musk is wild. It’s like watching India’s ‘markets guy’ meet America’s ‘Mars guy.’ One talks about compounding wealth, the other about colonizing planets and somehow the conversation will make more sense than most CNBC panels.”

Another user wrote, “Two people who’ve shaped entire industries in tech + finance sitting together. Musk’s companies now drive over $800B in market cap and Kamath runs India’s largest retail brokerage — no surprise this convo has everyone watching.”

A third joked, “The entire Indian stock market is nervously waiting for the podcast. If Nithin laughs at one of Elon’s jokes, Zerodha’s valuation will jump 15%.”

And finally, the most common reaction, “why does it feel like AI?”

As the speculation intensifies, the teaser has only boosted anticipation for what could be one of the most-watched Indian podcast episodes of the year.