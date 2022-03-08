Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares wife's cancer journey on Women's Day

Online brokerage Zerodha's co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, in an emotional tweet on International Women's Day, shared his wife's journey of being diagnosed with breast cancer last November.

Kamath highlighted the importance of creating awareness on cancer, regular health checku-ps, health insurance for the overall health for women.

"Seema, my wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Nov. She decided to share her journey & learnings till now to create awareness on cancer & the importance of regular health checkups, health insurance & overall health & well being. Happy Women's Day," Kamath tweeted.

Happy Women's Day.





On the other hand, Seema shared her cancer journey and how she was diagnosed with stage 2 cancer despite being healthy. "I absolutely did everything possible to be healthy and I thought nothing could physically slow me down until I was diagnosed with breast cancer in Nov 2021," she said on her blog.

Emphasising the need to share their learnings she said "I constantly see my friend Kailash and husband Nithin spend a lot of time and effort open-sourcing and sharing all learnings and knowledge, the only way they say to make the world a better place".

Kamath is often seen using his social media handles to explain and enlighten investors on various stock market movements and related topics. Recently, the 41-year-old billionaire shared an interesting take on “most thing in life" as he believes YAMO (you ain't missing out) is bigger than FOMO (fear of missing out) in all areas of life in general.

YAMO (You ain't missing out) > FOMO.



While this post by our man behind the scene Dr K might go over the head of non-techies like me, it applies not just to Tech but to investing, trading, running a business, and most things in life.





He along with his younger brother Nikhil Kamath are co-founders of India's largest online brokerage firm since 2010, offering retail brokerage, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds, and bonds.

Every year, March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day. The United Nations started celebrating women’s day in 1975 and in 1977, the UN General Assembly proclaimed March 8 as International Women’s Day for women’s rights and world peace.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2022 is ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’

The UN highlights the contribution of women and girls around the world who are volunteering in promoting their communities or working on climate change adaptation, mitigation and in general working in building a more sustainable future for everyone.