Zomato helps kin of delivery partner killed in Delhi accident with Rs 10 lakh insurance grant

Zomato is helping the family of its deceased delivery partner Salil Tripathi, who had died after being allegedly hit by an SUV driven by a police constable, with an insurance grant of Rs 10 lakh, informed founder Deepinder Goyal on Thursday. Zomato employees have also collectively contributed Rs 12 lakhs towards the grieving family's future.

"We are deeply aggrieved by the death of our delivery partner Salil Tripathi in an unfortunate road incident. We are extending all possible support to help the family get through this," wrote Goyal on Twitter.

In a note shared by him on Twitter, Goyal stated that Zomato's team is personally assisting the family of the deceased at the moment. ".. we have been at the hospital with the family since the night of the accident, and have helped with ongoing expenses (e.g. funeral expenses) etc.," read the note shared by Goyal.

It added that depending on what the family of the deceased needs, Zomato will continue to support them in "every possible way". Goyal wrote that after the family is past the grieving, Zomato will make every effort to provide a job to Salil's wife Sucheta if she wants it so that she can run the household and support her 10-year-old's son education.

"We are also very grateful for all the overwhelming concern and kindness shared towards Salil's family. Needless to say, we continue to be there for the bereaved family to ensure they have the financial and emotional support required in this difficult time," added Goyal.

The accident took place on Saturday night when a Delhi police constable, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his car in Salil's two-wheeler while he was waiting for a food order, according to PTI.

The constable has been identified as Zile Singh. He was injured in the incident and has been arrested in connection with the accident.

A case under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and he was suspended, officials said.

The family of Salil has been demanding justice for him and a government job for his wife as people from different cities have offered financial support to the family.

Sucheta had opened a Twitter account in her name on Wednesday to push for the demands and to express her grief. With a 10-year-old son to take care of, she said, the "future is dark for me".

"My husband Salil Tripathi lost his life as Delhi policemen hit him by car in drunken state on 8/1/22. Need justice for my husband left with 10 yr old son and his mother...Future is dark for me (sic)," she tweeted.

Salil's cousin Rahul Tripathi has said that Sucheta should at least be provided a government job so that she can take care of her 10-year-old son and 65-year-old mother-in-law, according to the agency.

"So far, we have received nearly Rs 8 lakh. All thanks to the good Samaritans. The maximum amount of Rs 4 lakh has been donated by filmmaker Manish Mundra," he added.

