‘Zomato saved my family’: Pune man’s food order went wrong, but what he got instead was a life lesson

When Shripal Gandhi ordered a simple meal- paneer tikka sandwich, Bingo chips, and oat raisin cookies, from Subway on Zomato, he didn’t expect to walk away with a lesson in grace, humility, and grit.

In a now-viral Facebook post, the Pune resident recalled how only the sandwich arrived. “I told the delivery rider, ‘The chips and cookies are missing.’ He stuttered and struggled to respond but humbly said, ‘Sir, please call the restaurant or Zomato,’” Gandhi wrote.

Advertisement

After confirming the issue with Subway, the restaurant offered the delivery agent ₹20 to come back and collect the remaining items. But the man didn’t hesitate, even though Zomato, not Subway, pays his salary.

“Sir, it’s my responsibility. I want the customer to be happy,” the rider reportedly said. He returned to the restaurant, collected the food, came back smiling—and refused the ₹20.

“God has given me so much. Why should I take this money for a mistake someone else made?” he told Gandhi.

What followed was a story that left the customer stunned. The agent had once worked as a construction supervisor at Shapoorji Pallonji, earning ₹1.25 lakh a month. A car accident left the left side of his body paralysed, forcing him out of the job market.

Advertisement

Zomato, he said, gave him a second chance. “Zomato kept my family alive. I may be handicapped, but I’ve been given an opportunity. I will never let Zomato’s name be affected.” His daughter is now pursuing dentistry.

Gandhi said the man didn’t blame life or complain. “He smiled, believed in Swami Samarth, and said: ‘God is with me. Why should I worry?’”

He ended the post with a note to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, thanking the company for giving people with disabilities a fair chance.

“You might not realise it, but your decision is changing lives in the most profound way.”

Zomato and Goyal have not yet responded to the post.