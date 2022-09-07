Zomato shareholder uses intercity feature to order biryani from Hyderabad to Gurgaon; gets only salan

A Gurugram resident, who also happens to be a Zomato shareholder, ordered biryani from Hyderabad through the app’s new intercity feature. While sharing the ordeal on social media, co-founder of Kautilya School of Public Policy, Prateek Kanwal told Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal that he owes him a dinner now. But soon enough, the food-delivery app rectified the mistake.

“Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using Zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan. Deepinder Goyal this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon!,” he said in a tweet.

Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using @zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan. @deepigoyal this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon! pic.twitter.com/ppVbausds8 — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

Kanwal said it was a double loss for him – as a shareholder and as a customer. He asked Goyal to figure out where the failure was in the process to prevent something similar happening again.

It’s a double loss for me. As a customer and as a shareholder @deepigoyal must figure out where is the failure in the process. Atleast, this won’t happen again. — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

But a few hours later, Zomato tracked down Kanwal’s order and also sent him extra biryani from Biryani By Kilo. “Atleast, as a shareholder I feel good about customer service,” said Kanwal.

Credit where it’s due! Sushant from customer service and product head of @zomato interstate legends not only tracked my Biryani but also sent me an extra Biryani from @biryanibykilo! Issue has been resolved @deepigoyal! Atleast, as a shareholder I feel good about customer service pic.twitter.com/nZ1O7TvsAJ — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

Last month, Zomato launched the intercity feature that allows a user to order dishes from other cities. “With ‘Intercity Legends’, no matter where you are, you can order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur,” said Deepinder Goyal in a blog.

This feature has been rolled out in South Delhi and Gurugram initially. Once the order is placed, it gets delivered on the next day.

Also read: 'Biryani from Hyderabad, Kebabs from Lucknow': Zomato launches 'Intercity Legends'

Also read: Zomato's B2B unit 'Hyperpure' may become larger than its food delivery business