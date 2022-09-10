Zypp Electric completes its highest-ever electric deliveries in Aug in Delhi-NCR

Homegrown electric-two-wheeler logistic platform Zypp Electric has announced that it completed 13.5 lakh deliveries in August and has helped reduce 7.4 lakh kg of carbon emissions in the Delhi NCR region. The company claims that this is also its highest-ever monthly deliveries.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO at Zypp Electric, commenting on the milestone, said, “At Zypp Electric, we are bridging the gap of EV adoption for delivery with our fleet and trained manpower for EVs. This achievement definitely sets a precedent, and it represents a significant step towards our goal of zero carbon emissions.”

Zypp Electric also claims that it operates with 5% female drivers in its fleet, who have been recruited via its special female rider employment programme. The company made its first delivery in November 2019.

“On the occasion of World EV Day, we pledge to achieve many such milestones and set a benchmark in the industry. We are actively working to transition the country's last-mile logistics to 100% electric by 2028 to further contribute to the nation's vision of EV adoption,” Gupta added.

In the Indian e-commerce market, which is valued at $30 billion today and expected to be $150 billion in the next 3-4 years, logistics will also see a five times growth. Currently, around 66 per cent of all trips made in the country are last-mile trips, where the maximum pollution is produced.

The EV-as-a-Service platform, in a public statement, said, “With an overall billed fleet of 7,000 vehicles and 5500+ active delivery executives in Aug’22, Zypp Electric has hit yet another milestone in the EV adoption in India’s fastest logistics sector.”

Zypp Electric also claims that it has identified the market potential for the last-mile delivery segment and aspires to become the largest EV last-mile logistics provider in India with 7,000 EV fleets on the ground for deliveries.

Zypp Electric also aims to roll out over 1.5 lakh electric scooters and expand its services to 15 Indian cities by the end of 2024.

The company has partnered with industry giants like Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto, BlinkIt, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart and JioMart to execute sustainable last-mile deliveries.