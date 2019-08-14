Strict action being taken against those trying to disturb peace in Jaipur: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the administration and police are taking strict action to deal with people who are trying to disturb peace in the city.

His remarks came as communal tension prevailed here, following the Monday night incident in which 24 people, including nine policemen, were injured when members of two communities pelted stones at each other believing a rumour in Jaipur, prompting authorities to use teargas to disperse the mob.

Prohibitory orders have also been imposed in 10 police station areas for five days and 15 people have been arrested, according to police.

"I request all the citizens to cooperate in maintaining peace and order. It is the duty of all of us to maintain the magnificent legacy of peace, harmony and brotherhood. I am sure all of you will support me," Gehlot said in a statement.

Mobile Internet services have already been suspended and ample security forces have been deployed in view of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan festival.

The chief minister said there has always been a tendency among the people of Rajasthan to live in the "Ganga-Jamuna culture" of communal harmony and with a sense of brotherhood.

The state is known for its peace and tranquillity all over the country and its credit goes to the people of all communities, Gehlot said.

"But for the last few days some communal elements in Jaipur have been making a scandalous attempt to dissolve this peace and tranquillity due to a political motive and want to spread disturbance in the state by creating a situation of tension among communities and harm the communal unity," he said.

Gehlot appealed to the people to ignore the rumours and give a befitting reply to anti-social elements and communal forces, which have disturbed the harmony of the state, and maintain peace and order.

India, China no longer hold 'developing nation' tag but still take advantage at WTO, says Trump

India, China must respect each other's core concerns, manage differences: EAM Jaishankar