'Suresh Raina synonymous with team spirit,' writes PM Modi in letter to batsman

Along with a letter to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Suresh Raina that the now-retired batsman shared on social media. PM Modi lauded the cricketer for his contribution to the game and said that Suresh Raina will always be synonymous with team spirit. Raina's announcement had come minutes after Dhoni announced his retirement. PM Modi wrote two letters to the former cricketers upon their retirement, thanking them for their contribution to Indian sports.

PM Modi said that Raina's retirement should not be counted as a retirement since he is very young and energetic. "You have lived and breathed cricket," said PM Modi, further adding, "Generations will remember you not only as a fine batsman but also as a very useful bowler."

"Your fielding was exemplary and inspiring," said the Prime Minister in his letter. He said that while Raina showed his mettle in all forms of cricket, he was especially potent in the newest form of T20.

The PM said that no one can forget Raina's contribution to the 2011 World Cup, especially in the latter matches. He said that he watched Raina play at the Motera Stadium in the quarter final against Australia.

When we play, we give our blood & sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the countryâs PM. Thank you @narendramodi ji for your words of appreciation & best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/l0DIeQSFh5 â Suresh Rainað®ð³ (@ImRaina) August 21, 2020

PM Modi lauded Raina's spirit and said that sportspersons are not only recognised for their conduct on-field but also off-field. "Your fighting spirit can motivate many youngsters," he said, and applauded his resilience at bouncing back every time after every setback.

"Suresh Raina will always be synonymous with team spirit. You played not for personal glory but for the glory of your team and the glory of India," said PM Modi in the letter.

While wishing the cricketer luck for his "future innings", PM Modi said, "I do hope you will use this opportunity to spend even more quality time with Priyanka, Gracia and Rio."

"When we play, we give our blood and sweat for the nation. No better appreciation than being loved by the people of this country and even more by the country's PM. Thank you Narendra Modi ji for your words of appreciation and best wishes. I accept them with gratitude. Jai Hind!," said Raina in a tweet.

PM Modi had also written a letter to MS Dhoni upon his retirement. PM Modi congratulated Dhoni on his successful career.

