Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI may summon Rhea Chakraborty

The CBI is likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty on Monday in connection with death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to India Today TV, the CBI might summon Rhea to record her statement. Besides, Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh will be questioned again by the investigative agency today. However, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that the actor and her family have not received any summons from the CBI till now.

Pithani, Neeraj as well as Deepesh Swanat were questioned by the CBI sleuths yesterday at the DRDO guest house.These three persons, who were present in the flat when Rajput (34) was found hanging in his room on June 14, were grilled for about five hours.

Later, the three of them were taken to Sushant's residence at Mont Blanc Apartments in suburban Bandra around 2.45 pm on Sunday.

After spending three hours at Rajput's flat, the central agency team left the place along with Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant. The trio was again taken to the DRDO guest house in the evening for interrogation.

A day earlier on August 22, the CBI team accompanied by Pithani, Neeraj, Sawant, and manager Samuel Miranda visited the late actor's house in Bandra to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead.

The CBI took over Sushant's death case after the Supreme Court's order on August 19. The CBI began the probe from August 21 in this case. The CBI squad has tried to recreate the crime scene at the spot during the investigation.

Sushant was found hanging in his apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police has declared his death a suicide and registered an Accidental Death Report.

Later, Sushant's father, KK Singh filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money. In his complaint, Singh alleged that Rhea and her family siphoned off Rs 15 crore from Sushant's bank account.

