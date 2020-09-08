Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB for third time

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the third time on Tuesday. The NCB officials will try to get a confession from her regarding the drugs angle in the case. Rhea reached the NCB office at 10 am today.

The drugs watchdog has called Chakraborty for questioning and has not yet arrested or detained her. Rhea is yet to confess her role in the drugs case. The NCB is yet to establish any links between the drug peddlers caught and Rhea so far.

Apart from extracting Rhea's confession on the drugs angle, the NCB will also investigate the money trail behind payment for the narcotics substances and also to understand whether Rhea made these payments. If the central agency finds any connection, it could be a clincher and Rhea might be booked under Section 27 A of the NDPS Act.

In the event of an arrest, Rhea will be produced before the court with three other accused- Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh's house manager Samuel Miranda and the Kai Po Che actor's cook Dipesh Sawant on September 9.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's family may approach the Bombay High Court against Rhea Chakraborty's FIR. Rhea filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police against Sushant Singh's sisters Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for wrongfully administering drugs to the late actor. The actress also accused the late actor's sister of sending a "bogus medical prescription" to her brother, adding that the prescription was "forged and fabricated".