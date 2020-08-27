Sushant Singh Rajput was taking flying lessons before death; Ankita Lokhande shares video

Sushant Singh Rajput was taking flying lessons before his death. Ankita Lokhande, Rajput's former girlfriend, tweeted a video of Rajput training in the flight simulator on Thursday. She wrote, "Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you". The video is from March 2019.

Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you ð pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK - Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

In the past, Sushant Singh Rajput had made two Instagram posts about his flight training both of which were later deleted by the late actor.

In August 2018, Rajput had gifted himself a Boring 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator. The late actor posted a video on Instagram and wrote, "#LovingMyDream 1/150 ! GET A FLYING LICENSE !!' Buying this beauty (Boeing 737 Fixed Base Flight Simulator) to start loving/living my first of 150 dreams; to fly... (sic)."

In March 2019, shared another video of him learning how to fly an aircraft. Along with the video, he wrote, "Smile more often. Listen to your heart more often. Let the world in & you shall fly & often, they would mistake you for the sky. #selfmusing #training to #fly #flying #adifferentpartof #livingmydreams #lovingmydreams (sic)." The same video was posted by Lokhande on Twitter today, August 27.

Sushant Singh Rajput's love for gadgets, science was well-known. The engineering student never missed any chance to try his hands at the latest technology, according to IndiaToday. The actors also had a wishlist of 150 things that he wanted to fulfil and one of them was to fly an aeroplane.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra flat on June 14. Authorities have been investigating his death ever since. On August 19, the Supreme Court had over the investigation to the Central Burea of Investigation (CBI).

