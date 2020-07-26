Sushnat Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara leaked online by Tamilrockers

Infamous piracy website Tamilrockers has struck again. This time Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara has been leaked online by Tamilrockers even though the film was available for free on Disney+Hotstar. The film had officially released on the OTT platform on July 24 at 7:30 pm.

According to Pinkvilla, the leaked version is available in High-Definition (HD) quality. Like most of Tamilrockers' victims, the film landed on the piracy website mere hours after its release on Disney+Hotstar.

Tamilrockers is infamous for leaking high profile projects on the internet. It usually uploads the films hours after their release and sometimes even before. Some of the films which were recently leaked on the website are - Penguin, Petta, Maharshi, iSmart Shankar, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Dear Comrade, Saaho and Hindi Medium. Dil Bechara was already available free of cost on Disney+Hotstar, the viewers only had to download the OTT platform's app to watch the film.

Dil Bechara was the last movie shot by Sushant Singh Rajput before his suicide on June 14. As it was the actor's last film there was massive anticipation regarding the movie. After its release, the film has become the highest-rated Indian film on IMDb with a rating of 9.8 out of 10.

In Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput plays Manny who is suffering from osteosarcoma while Sanjana Sanghi plays the role of Kizie Basu battling thyroid cancer. At present, the film is at the top position on IMDb's 'Top Rated Indian Movies' list, moving past Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan's 2003 Tamil film Anbe Sivam.

The trailer of the film was released on July 6 and it became the most liked video within 24 hours of release. The trailer has been watched more than 70 million times.

Also Read: Alibaba, Jack Ma summoned by Gurugram district court for 'wrongful' firing of employee

Also Read: Unlock 3.0: Cinema halls likely to open; metro trains, schools to remain shut