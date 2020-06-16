T20 World Cup to be cancelled? Cricket Australia admits plans to host event 'unrealistic'

Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Eddings admitted on Tuesday that organising the T20 Cricket World Cup in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is "unrealistic".

Currently, the tournament is scheduled to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 15. Organising officials had previously said that they were planning to proceed with the original dates, according to news agency AFP.

But now Eddings has conceded that organising the tournament amidst the coronavirus seems highly unlikely as most international borders are still shut.

"While it hasn't been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get 16 countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it's unrealistic, or it's going to be very, very difficult," said Eddings, according to the news agency.

Eddings also said that Cricket Australia has put forward various alternate options for organising the tournament to the ICC.

"The ICC are having meetings as we speak, it's a bit of a movable feast at the moment," he said.

T20 World Cup Chief Executive Nick Hockley has said that the ICC is expected to make a decision on the matter next month.

"We've got a fantastic local organising committee who are busy preparing for every eventuality and the decision that will come," he said.

According to experts the most likely scenario in this situation is to reschedule the T20 Cricket World Cup to next year. However, rescheduling will also depend on the status of the pandemic and availability in the international cricket calendar.

