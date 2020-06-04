Tablighi Jamaat: Over 2,000 foreign members banned from entering India for 10 years

The government on Thursday blacklisted over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members and banned their entry into India for 10 years. In total, 2,550 foreign nationals have been banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for their alleged involvement in the activities of Tablighi Jamaat headed by Maulana Saad, news agency PTI reported.

In April, religious congregation at the Nizamuddin, Delhi faction of the Tablighi Jamaat emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus after many people tested positive following which a major area was sealed and an FIR lodged against its cleric for violating government orders.The participants later spread to different parts of the country. The congregation took place in March.

In May, Delhi Police filed total 35 charge sheets against 376 foreign nationals from 34 countries for attending a religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz here in violation of visa conditions and indulging in missionary activities amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to the charge sheets, all the foreign nationals have been booked for violating visa rules, violating government guidelines issued in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and regulations regarding the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

These members belonged to countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, Egypt, Russia, Jordan, France, Tunisia, Belgium, eight from Algeria, 10 from Saudi Arabia, among others.

On Thursday, India reported the biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases. The country registered 9,303 coronavirus cases and 260 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. With this India's coronavirus cases have climbed to 2.16 lakh, including 1.06 lakh active cases, 1.04 lakh cured or discharged or migrated and 6,075 deaths.

