Tamil Nadu doctor cures rare condition of ringing ears through microsurgery

A doctor from Tamil Nadu recently cured an unusual condition that caused a constant ringing sound in the ears of a 26-year-old.

Venkat, a 26-year-man man, had a strange problem that resulted in him enduring sleepless nights for the last two years. Back in April 2019, Venkat had started experiencing a never-ending ringing noise in his ears. This condition didn't allow him to sleep, focus on work or study.

Venkat explained, "I was not able to sleep and it was like I will have to keep a table fan behind my ear and there had to be a lot of arrangements to even help me get some sleep. I was not able to focus to study or work."

Venkat met with numerous ENT doctors over the course of the past two years but his condition did not improve. The doctors were not able to diagnose the cause of the ringing sound in his ears. According to them, his hearing was fine.

It was only recently that Venkat found out that the ringing in his ears was the result of a condition called Tinnitus. Tinnitus is a condition where a continuous ringing noise can be experienced by a patient.

Dr K Sridhar, Director and Group Head, Institute of Neurosciences & Spinal Disorders, MGM Healthcare, was the doctor who was finally able to correctly diagnose Venkat's condition. Not only he found the issue but also helped Venkat in getting rid of it.

Sridhar performed a surgery called Microvascular Decompression (MVD) on Venkat. This procedure is regularly performed to treat Trigeminal Neuralgia (shock like pain over the face due to compression of nerves). This was the first time any doctor in India has used MCD to treat Tinnitus.

"After a detailed examination, it was diagnosed that the artery abutting the auditory nerve was creating this problem," said Sridhar, who further added, "The surgery - Microvascular Decompression of the Cochlear Nerve - entailed a highly precise and delicate microsurgical procedure under high magnification to move the artery away from the nerve and ensure that it stays that way, thus eradicating the problem."

"The main issue while performing this surgery for Tinnitus is that if it is not performed with utmost precision, the patient can turn deaf and also develop facial weakness," added Sridhar.

A month after the successful surgery, Venkat, in the presence of Sridhar, said, "Two years is a long time to have a ringing sound in the ears. It really took a lot away from my life and work. I am grateful to Dr Sridhar and his team at MGM Healthcare for helping me find relief to my problem. I feel much, much better. I am living a normal life now."

Also Read: India reports highest-ever one-day spike with over 1.52 lakh COVID-19 cases

Also Read: 20-30% recovered people lose natural immunity against COVID-19 in 6 months