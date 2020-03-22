Tamil Nadu extends Jananta Curfew till 5 AM tomorrow morning

The Tamil Nadu government has announced that the Janata Curfew will be extended till 5 AM tomorrow.

Prime Minister Modi had asked citizens to observe a 14-hour curfew, where people would self-isolate at their homes.

Buses and metros were suspended for the day. Important roads like Chennai's GST road remained deserted.

Shops, restaurants, hotels etc were closed in many parts of Tamil Nadu.

Petrol dealers too have shut their shops for the day and the Marina beach like other many beaches in the state remained empty.

Hospitals like the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and other essential services are still functional.

In a televised address on Saturday, PM Modi called for social distancing, saying, "Under this Janata curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out."

The one-day exercise is a social experiment for social distancing to prevent the spread of the novel virus.

The Southern state has reported a total of seven positive coronavirus cases and one death.

In India, total confirmed cases have risen to 341.

Besides, several state governments have already imposed lockdowns in their states.

