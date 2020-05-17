Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till May 31; eases curbs in 25 districts

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state for another two weeks, in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases. According to the state government's latest order, the coronavirus-triggered lockdown will continue until May 31, Sunday.

However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has announced some relaxation this time for 25 districts, including Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Namakkal, and Karur.

As per the state's latest lockdown guidelines, there will be a resumption of public transportation in 25 districts where people can avail of government and private bus transportation to commute within the district without e-passes.

However, Chennai and 11 other districts have been exempted from any kind of relaxation as they being the major coronavirus hotspots in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu has registered 10,585 cases of coronavirus, including 64 deaths and 3,538 cured patients, as of May 17.

The announcement comes hours after Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, also extended its lockdown until May-end.

Punjab and Mizoram are the other two states that have extended it until May 31. Telangana has extended lockdown till May 29.

