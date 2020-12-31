'Everybody said it could not be done': Rata Tata shares story of self-belief in this 2015 video

Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata is looked up to for his unforgettable words of wisdom as much as his acts of kindness.

Tata has had a long and celebrated journey in the world of business, wherein he has seen many ups and downs, and overcome several challenges. He turned 83 on December 28.

A recent video of the business tycoon's speech from the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2015's Induction and Awards Gala Ceremony has surfaced online where he spoke about his journey in the automotive industry.

Tata, during his acceptance speech, revealed what his friends advised him when the industrialist slipped the idea of India producing its own cars.

"The greatest pleasure I've had is trying to do something that everybody said could not be done," Tata said, adding that his company went on make Indica. The car was made "totally of Indian content" using items manufactured in the country.

Tata further divulged that when he took the decision to market Indica, his friends in India "somewhat distanced themselves" from him thinking that his plan wouldn't work.

Tata further revealed that when the car was introduced in the market, he felt left alone, supposing that all the warnings given to him about the vehicle would probably come true.

However, when the car came out, it smashed all prognosis, earning a 20 per cent market share following its launch, catapulting the Indian economy into a mobile economy. The success of the company's automobile business proved the pessimists wrong.