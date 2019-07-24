Telangana 1st year supplementary result declared; check marks on tsbie.cgg.gov

Telangana 1st year supplementary results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the Class 11 supplementary examination result today, July 24. Students can check TS first year inter-supplementary result on the Telangana Board official website -- tsbie.cgg.gov or partner website manabadi.com. The TS first year inter-supplementary examination was conducted for those who failed to clear the first attempt. Recently, the Telangana Board announced the results of second year inter-supplementary result on July 14.

How to check Telangana Inter first year supplementary results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official webiste tsbie.cgg.gov

Step 2: Click on TS Inter Supply Result link

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Step 4: Click on submit button to view your result

Step 5: Download the result and take print out of it

Students can also check results via app and phone:

The 'T App Folio' can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Students need to enter their respective roll number to receive their results.

Also, candidates can check results through SMS. The candidates can get to know their results by dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

The TS inter first year, supplementary exams were held from May 16 to May 27, 2019. It was conducted in forenoon session - from 9 am to noon.

