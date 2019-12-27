Business Today
Television actor Kushal Punjabi found dead at his Mumbai residence

Television actor Kushal Punjabi's sudden death came as a shock to everyone when actor Karanvir Bohra shared this news on Instagram

Television actor Kushal Punjabi found dead at his Mumbai residence
37-year-old television actor Kushal Punjabi was found hanging at his residence, last night

Television actor Kushal Punjabi was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Mumbai home. Punjabi was last seen in serial Ishq Mein Marjawan. The 37-year-old actor was found hanging at his residence, last night.

His sudden demise came as a shock to everyone when actor Karanvir Bohra shared this news on Instagram.

"Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know," Bohra wrote in his post.

"Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya," he added.

According to a news report by SpotBoye.com, Punjabi has allegedly committed suicide, and was affirmed by Bohra and Chetan Hansraj.

