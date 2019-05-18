Temperature in Delhi drops to 19.5 degrees, seven notches below season's average

Delhiites enjoyed a pleasant Saturday and the relief from the scorching conditions is likely to continue over the weekend.

Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average.

The maximum temperature settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average. The humidity oscillated between 87 per cent and 41 per cent.

The observatory received a rainfall of 11.6 mm. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 37 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies with the possibility of thundery development for Sunday.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 35 and 22 degree Celsius respectively," the weather official said.

Palam observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average while the maximum temperature settled at 33.8 per cent. It received rainfall of 19.6 mm.

On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 37.4 degrees Celsius.

