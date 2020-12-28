Temperature to drop below 5 degree Celsius in North India; rainfall, snowfall likely this week

The weather department has predicted rainfall and snowfall in several parts of north India on Monday and Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to western disturbance, widespread snowfall or rainfall will take place in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh will witness rain and thunderstorm on December 27 and December 28.





â¦ Under the influence of the approaching Western Disturbance Fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh; scattered rainfall/snowfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; isolated rain/thundershowers over Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh on 27th-28th Dec â India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 27, 2020

The IMD said that in the coming days, North India will see a drop in mercury due to a severe cold wave in the region. The weather agency said that dry northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas likely to bring the minimum temperature in north India down by 3 to 5 degree Celsius.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from December 28-29. Ground frost and the dense fog are likely in isolated pockets in the region," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Henceforth, biting cold conditions will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, recording a minimum temperature below 5 degree Celsius in the next few days.

Punjab weather

Yesterday, Gurdaspur in Punjab recorded lows of 2 degree Celsius. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded respective minimum of 4.8 degree Celsius, 4.2 degree Celsius and 3.9 degree Celsius.

Haryana weather

In Haryana, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala and Hisar recorded respective minimum of 3.8 degree Celsius, 5.4 degree Celsius, 4.6 degree Celsius and 5.8 degree Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a low of 4.1 degree Celsius.

Kashmir weather

In Jammu and Kashmir, the weather has remained dry and cold since the snowfall on December 12, with the night temperature staying several degrees below the freezing point, according to the MeT department.

Himachal Pradesh weather

Himachal Pradesh's Keylong, Kalpa, Manali, Mandi, Solan, Sundernagar and Bhuntar shivered at sub-zero temperatures. Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 11.6 degree Celsius on Sunday. Kalpa in Kinnaur district and Manali in Kullu district recorded lows of minus 3.4 and minus 0.6 degree Celsius, respectively.

Uttar Pradesh weather

In Uttar Pradesh, cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places, while some places witnessed dense to very dense fog, the MeT department in Lucknow said. Churk in east Uttar Pradesh recorded low of 2.6 degree Celsius on Sunday.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degree Celsius, Allahabad 7.2 degree Celsius, Kanpur 5.8 degree Celsius, Bareilly 4.3 degree Celsius and Fursatganj 3.1 degree Celsius.

Rajasthan weather

Mount Abu, the only hill station of Rajasthan, recorded the coldest place in the state at 2 degree Celsius. In the plains, Sriganganagar, Alwar and Sawai Madhopur recorded 6.2, 7.2 and 7.5 degree Celsius.

To fight against the biting cold, the weather department has advised people to abstain from caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, instead increase the intake of vitamin C.

Several reports have also suggested the harmful impact of alcohol in cold weather conditions. While alcohol makes the person feel warmer but in actual it reduces body temperature and increases the risk of hypothermia during cold exposure.

Whereas Vitamin C helps in speeding up the recovery from cold and also reduce the severity of the symptoms.

Also read: Two-day coronavirus vaccine dry run begins in four states from today

Also read: No 'buy one get one free' promotion for unhealthy food items in UK from April 2022