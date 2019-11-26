Tesla Cybertuck receives 2 lakh orders within 4 days of launch

Elon Musk, in his recent tweet, hinted that Telsa Cybertruck has received 2 lakh orders within 4 days of its launch. Musk, in an earlier tweet, also emphasised that Tesla has achieved the feat without any paid advertisement or endorsement.

The overwhelming response comes despite Cybertruck's disastrous launch event. The armoured glass window of the vehicle had shattered when Tesla's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a metallic ball to showcase the window's resistance.

Tesla CEO Musk posted a tweet with the figure 200K indicating the number of pre-orders for the Cybertruck.

200k â Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2019

Few hours earlier, he had posted the figure 187K on his twitter handle.

187k â Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2019

Prior to these two tweet, he had posted a less cryptic tweet on 24 November saying Tesla had received 146,000 orders for Cybertruck.

146k Cybertruck orders so far, with 42% choosing dual, 41% tri & 17% single motor â Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

Production for the Tesla Cybertruck's is expected to begin in late 2020. The Cybertruck will be available in three variants-single motor RWD with over 250 miles range, dual-motor AWD with a range of more than 300 miles and tri-motor AWD with a north range of 500 miles.

Tesla Cybertruck sports an ultra-hard 30Xcold-rolled stainless-steel body with an armoured glass. Total number of six adults can fit in the cabin of the electric pickup truck.

The cost of Tesla Cybertruck single motor RWD is $39,900 while the the dual-motor AWD and tri-motor AWD are priced at $49,900 and $69,900 respectively. The self-driving option is $7,000 more expensive.

