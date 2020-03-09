Thalaiva Rajinikanth goes Into The Wild with Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls on Monday shared the second teaser of his show Into the Wild with Bear Grylls featuring superstar Rajinikanth. The legendary Tamil actor will make his first appearance on the small screen with this special episode.

Grylls tweeted, "Superstar @Rajinikantha's relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him."

Donning a black cap, white beard and sunglasses, the legend can be seen exploring the jungle on an all-terrain vehicle with Bear Grylls as the survival expert explains the rules of surviving in a jungle to him.

The clip ends with Rajinikanth saying 'this is the real adventure' and putting on his sunglasses in his signature style.

The episode with Rajinikanth will also promote water conservation.

This episode of 'Into The Wild' was shot in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Karnataka in January. The channel had to take permission from the state government to shoot there. It will air on March 23, 2020, at 8 PM on Discovery Channel.

Sprawled in 874 square kilometre, the Bandipur National Park was formed from integrating several forests areas of erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife park established in 1941 and later expanded. The first is in Chamarajanangar, 220km southwest of Bengaluru.

PM Narendra Modi too starred in the show for one of the episodes in August 2019, which was shot in February 2019.