This Ola driver's simple act of honesty is winning hearts of netizens

Twitter user, named PAPA SIERRA, became a witness to Mr Pathan's great move and then Sierra shared  this special experience on Twitter by tagging the official handle of Ola

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: June 14, 2019  | 12:10 IST
Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan

Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan, an Ola driver, is the latest sensation on desi internet, who is winning hearts of netizens for his sheer integrity.

Twitter user, named PAPA SIERRA, became a witness to Mr Pathan's great move and then Sierra shared  this special experience on Twitter by tagging the official handle of Ola. Sierra wrote, "Hey @Olacabs I need to report an incident I faced with one of your driver by the name Asif Iqbal Abdul Gaffar Pathan. He drives a mini Hyundai Xcent."


On June 10, Sierra booked Mr Pathan's cab from Hiranandani Powai in the evening.

Sierra, further narrated his experience with Mr Pathan, talking about how they chatted during the ride.

Then Mr Pathan dropped him to his location. After an hour, Sierra realised he was missing his wallet. He then called Mr Pathan to check if his wallet is left in his car. Sierra was surprised to learn that the cab driver had kept it safely.

Next day, on June 11, Mr Pathan arrived at Sierra's residence and returned his wallet. Also, Pathan wished Sierra 'Happy Birthday'.

Interestingly, both Sierra and Mr Pathan had their birthdays on the same day.

Sierra concluded his thread with a simple message, talking about the need to spread positive experiences and peace on an overwhelmingly critical world, so that in some ways it gets paid forward.

