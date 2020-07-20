This truck took a year to reach Kerala from Maharashtra; here's why

A massive truck carrying an aerospace horizontal autoclave for delivery to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram reached the city today, a year after it started from Maharashtra. The huge truck started from Maharashtra in July 2019 and travelled across 4 states to finally make it to its destination.

The aerospace autoclave weighs 70 tonnes, has a height of 7.5 metres and width of 6.65 metres. Because of its extremely huge size and the storage space it needs, the truck could not move more than 5 kilometres per day. The aerospace autoclave is manufactured in Nashik and transported to the VSSC Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.





Kerala: A truck, carrying an aerospace horizontal autoclave for delivery to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, reached the city today a year after starting from Maharashtra. Staff say, "Started in July 2019 & travelled across 4 states. Hope to deliver this today" pic.twitter.com/XNaCjXa1C3 â ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

The staff members had to use a rope to carry the cargo's weight and it was pulled using two axels on the front and back, both having 32 wheels each and a puller with 10 wheels. Weight has been distributed with the help of two axels. Due to the height of the machine, the staff was unable to transport this aerospace autoclave via Cargo in ship and thus had to opt for transportation via road.

Apart from the huge size of the cargo, the truck's journey also got extended due to the nationwide lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus since March 25. The truck was reportedly stuck in Andhra Pradesh after the lockdown was imposed across the country.

