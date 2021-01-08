Three men beat rare Gangetic dolphin to death in UP; arrested

A video which had recently emerged from Uttar Pradesh shows a Gangetic dolphin being beaten to death by a group of men with sticks and rods. The video went viral and now three mean men have been arrested for the act.

Pratapgarh police posted a tweet in which they said that incident in the viral video took place on December 31, 2020. Three of the attackers shown in the video are now in jail. Gangetic dolphins are a protected species.

In the gruesome video, the attackers can be seen raining down blows on the helpless Gangetic dolphin as blood is gushing out of its body. Some men can even be seen holding down the dolphin so others can hit it. Some person in the background can be heard attempting to stop the attackers from committing the disturbing act. "Faaltu mein maar rahe ho yaar (you are assaulting it for no reason)," someone can be heard saying to the men.

As the blood is gushing out of its body, a man can be seen driving an axe through the dolphin's body. Towards the end of the clip, the dolphin appears to be almost lifeless after the gruesome attack by the group of men in Uttar Pradesh.

An official from the Forest Department, who responded to a complaint about the dolphin being beaten, stated that they found the dolphin lying lifeless next to a canal, according to NDTV. The official said in a First Information Report (FIR) that there was a crowd of people surrounding the dolphin's body when they found it but when these people were asked about how it died no one came forward to offer any information. According to the FIR, a closer inspection of the dolphin's body revealed that it had suffered multiple injuries including a few axe wounds.

The police have said that as the video of the attackers surfaced online they were able to identify the three men from the nearby village and were able to apprehend them.

Also Read: Bharat Biotech seeks DCGI nod to conduct trials of nasal Covid-19 vaccine