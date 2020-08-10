TN SSLC Results 2020 declared today; how, where to check, pass percentage

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Education (TNDGE) has released the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams or Class 10 exams 2020 on August 10 at around 09:30 am. Over 9 lakh candidates who were registered for this exam can now check their result at the official state board website- tnresults.nic.in.

Here's how to check Tamil Nadu board Class 10 results online

Step 1: Visit the official Tamil Nadu board website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'SSLC-March 2020 Results' on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Key in details like Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Click on the 'Get Marks' tab

Step 6: Your results will appear on screen

Step 7: Download and take printout for future reference

If students are not able to access official Tamil Nadu board website, they can also get their results directly at the mobile number registered with the state board. Students also need to note that they will get Tamil Nadu Class 10 exams marksheets from their respective schools from August 17 till August 21.

All students who appeared in these exams have passed as the state decided to promote all students since all exams could not be conducted due to coronavirus pandemic.

Students have been evaluated on the basis of their performance in half yearly examinations and attendance. State government gave 20% weightage to the attendance of students.

