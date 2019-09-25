TNTEU announced BSc, BEd results; check marks on tnteu.ac.in

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University has announced Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) results 2019 on Tuesday. Candidates can check results on the offical website of TN's Teachers Education University -- tnteu.ac.in. TNTEU conducted the B.Sc and B.Ed exams in May and June.

Here is how candidates can check TNTEU BSc and BEd results 2019

Step 1: Visit the offical website--tnteu.ac.in.

Step 2: Clink on 'Latest updates'.

Step 3: Now, click on TNTEU BSc Result 2019, TNTEU BEd Result 2019'

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on Submit button: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a print out of it for future reference

About TNTEU

Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University is an exclusive University for Teachers Education established by the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote excellence in Teacher Education. The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University is a unique University of this kind, for it is the first and only one University in India, which is solely established for promoting excellence in Teachers Education. There are 668 colleges of education is affiliated to the University including government colleges of education, aided colleges of education and Self-financing colleges of education. There is only one UG programme i.e. B.Ed., and 2 PG programmes (M.Ed., and M.Phil.,) are conducted in the affiliated colleges. The total strength of the students studying in the affiliated colleges is 75,000.