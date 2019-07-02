Total Solar Eclipse 2019: Here's a list of Do's and Don'ts during Solar eclipse today

A total solar eclipse will be visible on July 2, 2019, which will be best seen from Chile and Argentina. People in both countries will be able to witness a total solar eclipse on Tuesday. It may be noted that this is the first solar eclipse since August 2017 when millions of people in the United States were able to observe the phenomenon first hand. However, the total solar eclipse will not be visible anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere.

Since the Solar Eclipse will best be seen from Chile and Argentina, it has been dubbed as the 2019 American Total Solar Eclipse.

According to Hindu belief, the atmosphere of the Earth gets contaminated during the eclipse and there are certain precautionary measures that should be taken to avoid any harmful side effects. It is also believed that the solar eclipse has an impact on the human body- both physically and psychologically.

Here's a list of a few Do's and Don'ts during a Solar Eclipse:

Do's

As per popular beliefs, people prefer to take a bath after the eclipse and change into new clothes. Pregnant women are advised to stay indoors as it is believed that staying outside during a solar eclipse can have ill effects on the baby. It is advised to discard any food that is cooked before the eclipse. It may be noted that the food that cannot be discarded should be protected using Tulsi leaves. It is also considered auspicious to make offerings after the solar eclipse. Many people follow the practice of chanting mantras dedicated to Surya Devta (Sun God).

Don'ts

It is advised that one should not eat any food or drink water during the solar eclipse. One should not travel during the solar eclipse. Commencing any auspicious task must be avoided.

