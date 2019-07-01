Total Solar Eclipse 2019: Know date, timings, other details

As the moon passes between the Earth and Sun this week, people in Chile and Argentina will be able to witness a Total Solar Eclipse on July 2, 2019. This will be the first Total Solar Eclipse since August 2017 when millions of people in the United States were able to observe the spectacular phenomenon first hand. However, it may be noted that this total solar eclipse will not be visible anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere.

Since the solar eclipse will best be seen from Chile and Argentina, it has been dubbed as the 2019 American Total Solar Eclipse.

Here's all you need to know:

What is a total solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and this phenomenon obscures viewing the sun. Meanwhile, a total solar eclipse occurs when the disk of the moon appears to completely cover the disk of the sun in the sky. If part of the Sun is still visible then it is known as a partial solar eclipse.

Total Solar Eclipse 2019: Date and Timings

As per reports, the rare celestial event will occur on July 2, 2019, shortly after 16:30 local time (1:00 AM IST). The moon will first appear to make contact with the Sun above the Pacific Ocean at 17:55 BST (10:25 PM IST). This will mark the beginning of the partial phase of the eclipse.

As per latest reports, totality will be first seen over Oeno Island, a British territory in the South Pacific Ocean at 10:24 local time (9:54 PM IST).

The first place where people will be able to witness the totality will be near La Serena in Chile at around 16:39 local time (1:09 AM IST).

Apart from Chile and Argentina where total solar eclipse will be visible, some regions in the Pacific and South America, including some locations in Ecuador, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay will also reportedly see a partial solar eclipse.

