Tremors felt in Delhi, north India as magnitude 5 earthquake hits Nepal

An official of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) had earlier said the quake measured 5.9, but the magnitude was later revised to 5

Last Updated: November 19, 2019  | 21:32 IST
A medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5 hit Nepal on Tuesday, tremors of which were felt across several parts of north India and Delhi, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicentre of the quake was in Nepal and it occurred at a depth of 33 kilometres, the NCS said.

An official of the NCS had earlier said the quake measured 5.9, but the magnitude was later revised to 5.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.

