TS Telangana SSC Results 2020 Declared Check Manabadi Class 10th results at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has finally declared Telangana SSC results 2020. The results are available on the official site of Telangana Board of Secondary Education, bse.telangana.gov.in. This year the board had decided to cancel the exams after they were delayed because of coronavirus lockdown, and have declared the TS SSC results based on internal assessment marks of the students.

Originally, the exams were supposed to be held from March 23 to April 6 but got pushed because of COVID-19 lockdown. The new dates were announced later and the exams were supposed to begin from June 8. However, the board ultimately decided not to hold the examinations as there was a spike in COVID-19 cases in Telangana.

Around 5.3 lakh candidates were slated to take the 2020 TS SSC exams and have now been marked on internal assessment. The TS SSC exams 2020 school wise grade sheets can be downloaded from the official site.

How To Check TS SSC Results 2020

TS SSC results 2020 are available on bse.telangana.gov.in. Follow the steps mentioned below to check TS SSC results:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in.

Select from student wise and school wise grade options.

Enter the required login credentials and click on view results.

If for some reason a candidate is not able to access the official site they can view their results on unofficial sites like manabadi.com. However, it is preferred that candidates log on to the official website to check their results.

