Business Today
Loading...

BREAKING: Major fire at Tughlakabad slum in Delhi; 30 fire tenders on spot

Fire in Tughlakabad, Delhi: BusinessToday.In brings to you all latest and breaking business news from business, economy, and politics from India

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: May 26, 2020  | 10:28 IST
BREAKING: Major fire at Tughlakabad slum in Delhi; 30 fire tenders on spot
Breaking News Live May 26: In a separate incident, fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in Keshavpuram area in Delhi

A major fire broke out at Tughlakabad slums in Delhi on Tuesday early morning. As per initial information, no casualty has been reported so far. The authorities are still probing the cause of the fire.

SS Tuli, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of South Delhi Zone, told ANI that around 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the authorities were informed. The fire has now been brought under control, he said.

Rajendra Prasad Meena, DCP South East told the news agency that cops received information at around 1 am. "18-20 fire tenders are at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. No casualty reported so far," he said.

In a separate incident, fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in Keshavpuram area in Delhi. A total of 15 fire engines rushed to the spot.

More details being added.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: fire in delhi today | delhi fire news today | fire in delhi | fire in tughlakabad delhi | delhi tughlakabad fire | tughlakabad delhi fire | delhi tughlakabad news | fire news in delhi | tughlakabad news
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close