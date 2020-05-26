BREAKING: Major fire at Tughlakabad slum in Delhi; 30 fire tenders on spot

A major fire broke out at Tughlakabad slums in Delhi on Tuesday early morning. As per initial information, no casualty has been reported so far. The authorities are still probing the cause of the fire.

SS Tuli, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of South Delhi Zone, told ANI that around 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the authorities were informed. The fire has now been brought under control, he said.

Delhi: Operation to douse the fire, which broke out at a footwear factory in Keshavpuram area, underway by the fire fighters. 23 fire engines are present at the spot. More details awaited. https://t.co/UrxlOl2FHopic.twitter.com/4bxMqJFWjZ â ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

Rajendra Prasad Meena, DCP South East told the news agency that cops received information at around 1 am. "18-20 fire tenders are at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. No casualty reported so far," he said.

In a separate incident, fire broke out at a footwear manufacturing factory in Keshavpuram area in Delhi. A total of 15 fire engines rushed to the spot.

Delhi: A fire has broken out at Tughlakabad slums. Rajendra Prasad Meena, DCP South East says, "We received information of fire at around 1 am, 18-20 fire tenders are at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. No casualty reported so far". pic.twitter.com/9ny3HpHAAZ â ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

More details being added.